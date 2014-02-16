Excess Enrollments in College? Could Be. Posner

Becker’s data are solid, but I am not what inferences can be confidently drawn from them.

In particular, I doubt whether it’s possible to infer the value of a college education from a comparison of earnings of college graduates to earnings of persons who do not graduate from college (I’ll ignore the intermediate category—persons with some college but not a bachelor’s degree or better). The reason is that kids are not randomly assigned to go, or not to go, to college. The noncollege graduates are therefore not a valid control group. I am not aware of whether there have been efforts to control for IQ differences in assessing the effect of a college education on earnings.

Suppose returns to IQ have risen because of the increasingly technological character of economic activity (including finance), increased automation of work tasks (including many service jobs), and increased outsourcing of low-skill jobs in manufacturing. This does in fact seem to have happened. Such increased returns would increase the college enrollment and graduation rates because of the complementarity between IQ and college (and graduate-level) training. But the driver of the increased earnings of college graduates would be IQ and the college and graduate education of high-IQ kids, rather than the demand for college graduates as such. And there would be no basis for inferring benefits of college for kids who did not have high IQs.

Such a pattern would be consistent with excess college enrollments, if many college students were insufficiently intelligent, motivated, energetic, etc. to benefit from a college education, but were enticed by low-cost government loans and by skillful marketing into attending college.

I am merely questioning whether the difference between the average earnings of college graduates and of high school graduates (I am ignoring the average earnings of kids who don’t graduate from high school) necessarily represents the return to a college education. If the earnings of high school graduates are dropping because of reduced demand for such graduates owing to a shrinkage of the kind of jobs for which they are suited, the gap between earnings of college graduates and non-college graduates will expand even if there is no increase in the average earnings of college graduates. And there might not be an increase if a large number of high school graduates are enrolling in college who do not have the qualities that enable them to benefit from a college education.

Because as Becker points out the cost (the tuition cost rather than the opportunity cost) of college has been growing rapidly, attending college is a particularly bad choice for kids unlikely to benefit from a college education. It is then pretty much all cost and no benefit.

This leads me to question the proposal that debt on federal loans for college education be made inverse to incomes. That would mean that the lower the college graduate’s income, the lower his debt; but if his income is low, how likely is it that he benefited from college?

A better idea might be to borrow from the German model of providing technical education in lieu of college. There are many high-skilled jobs (though fewer than there used to be) that require careful training but not a college education, such as being a crane operator or an air traffic controller or a mortician. I don’t know why people who are aiming for such jobs, or who cannot realistically aspire to upper-middle-class jobs, should be attending college, other than for the prestige and social opportunities of being a college student and especially a college graduate—not that those are negligible dividends from a college education, but they will often not to be worth the cost, both direct and opportunity, of college.

I wonder what role high school guidance counselors do play or should play in helping high school students decide whether to apply for college admission. It would not surprise me if good counseling resulted in fewer applications.

And a final point: I think the “general education” that colleges traditionally impart is less important than it used to be because of the rise of the Internet. The Internet provides kids from early childhood on with immense informational (including cultural) resources, as a result of which I believe young adults today are better informed and more intellectually sophisticated than used to be the case. They may not need college as much, unless they are aiming for and have the aptitudes for an upper-middle-class career.