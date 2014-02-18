Thursday Northwestern Law School is holding a conference on the war on drugs. The announcement is below. I am chairing a panel at 4 p.m. to 5:30 of three economists on the topic "costs and benefits of the war on drugs." It should be an interesting session, and indeed the entire conference should be interesting.

Rethinking the War on Drugs

A Symposium Sponsored by:

Seventh Circuit Bar Association Foundation



and Co-Sponsored by:

Northwestern University School of Law and

The Harvard Club of Chicago

February 20-21, 2014

Thorne Auditorium

Northwestern University School of Law

375 East Chicago Avenue, Chicago IL 60611