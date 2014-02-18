Thursday Northwestern Law School is holding a conference on the war on drugs. The announcement is below. I am chairing a panel at 4 p.m. to 5:30 of three economists on the topic "costs and benefits of the war on drugs." It should be an interesting session, and indeed the entire conference should be interesting.
Rethinking the War on Drugs
A Symposium Sponsored by:
Seventh Circuit Bar Association Foundation
and Co-Sponsored by:
Northwestern University School of Law and
The Harvard Club of Chicago
February 20-21, 2014
Thorne Auditorium
Northwestern University School of Law
375 East Chicago Avenue, Chicago IL 60611
Great..... assuming it's not on the net... perhaps you can summarize a week later?
Posted by: Jack | 02/19/2014 at 05:42 AM