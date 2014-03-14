« The Embargo of Cuba: Time to Go- Becker | Main | Farewell »

03/14/2014

Sabbatical Notice

Starting this weekend, we will be taking a one-month sabbatical from blogging. We will resume at the end of that period.

Posted at 09:05 PM |

Comments

D

RIP, Gary Becker.

Posted by: D | 05/07/2014 at 09:55 AM

Jack

Yes, RIP, Prof Becker will be missed.

Have you considered keeping the blog going? Perhaps with one, two, or more with diverse views?

Posted by: Jack | 07/25/2014 at 05:29 PM

bestmishu

Posted by: bestmishu | 09/22/2014 at 02:26 AM

Viet Nam

Rest in Peace!

Posted by: Viet Nam | 09/28/2014 at 01:43 AM

